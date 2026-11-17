(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial output grew for the first time in four months in September but production is not showing signs of a rebound, ING economist Bert Colijn said.

Official data showed that industrial output rose 0.2 percent in September from the last month. However, production remained well below levels seen in 2025, Colijn noted.

For the months ahead, manufacturing businesses remain reasonably upbeat with somewhat lower energy prices since the US Midterms and continued hopes of public investment, he observed.

"But with structural problems like increased global competition, geopolitical uncertainty and only modest profits from the AI tech boom, the case for a half-empty glass is easily made," Colijn said.

So far, signs of a true rebound are not really there and the economist expects only modest gains in the months ahead.