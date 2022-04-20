20.04.2022 13:52:13

Eurozone Industrial Production Grows In February

(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production rose more than expected in February after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.7 percent decrease in January, which was revised from a no change reading. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.2 percent.

In December, output rose 1.5 percent.

Production of durable consumer goods output grew 2.7 percent and that of non-durable goods rose 1.9 percent. Intermediate goods output increased 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, capital goods output and energy output declined by 0.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 2.0 percent in February, after a 1.5 percent decline in the prior month. Economists had forecast output to grow 0.8 percent.

Industrial production in the EU27 gained 0.6 percent monthly and grew 3.0 percent from a year ago in February.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: ATX legt bis zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notierte am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen