Eurozone Industrial Production Rebounds More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production rose at a faster-than-expected pace in August, after falling in the previous month, data published by Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output climbed 1.5 percent month-over-month in August, reversing a 2.3 percent fall in July. That was above the 0.6 percent rise expected by economists.

The rebound in August was largely driven by a 2.8 percent gain in capital goods output. Production of durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods grew 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, from a month ago.

On the other hand, output produced in the energy sector was 2.1 percent lower, and that for intermediate goods dropped 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production expanded 2.5 percent in August, in contrast to a 2.5 percent decrease in the prior month. Production was forecast to rise 1.2 percent.

In the EU27, industrial production rose by 1.1 percent monthly and by 3.5 percent yearly in August.