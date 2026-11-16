Eurozone Industrial Production Recovers

(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production grew for the first time in four months in September, data from Eurostat showed Monday.

Industrial output rose 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in September, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease seen in August. This was the first increase in four months.

The growth was driven by the rebound in durable consumer goods and intermediate goods production. Output of durable consumer goods rose 1.3 percent and intermediate goods production climbed 0.7 percent.

Partially offsetting these gains, energy production dropped 1.7 percent and non-durable consumer goods output slid 0.4 percent. At the same time, output of capital goods remained flat.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 1.5 percent, following a 1.1 percent decline in August.

In the EU, industrial production rose 0.5 percent from a month ago but declined 0.8 percent from the last year.

Among the member states of EU, the largest annual decreases were recorded in Ireland, Bulgaria and Romania. Meanwhile, the highest increases were seen in the Netherlands, Hungary, Lithuania and Malta.

"So far, signs of a true rebound are not really there, and we expect only modest gains in the months ahead," ING economist Bert Colijn said.