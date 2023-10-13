13.10.2023 13:21:04

Eurozone Industrial Production Recovers In August

(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production recovered in August driven by the rebound in capital goods and durable consumer goods output, Eurostat said on Friday.

Industrial output grew by more-than-expected 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in August, in contrast to the 1.3 percent decrease in the previous month. Output was forecast to rise 0.1 percent.

Among sub-sectors of production, capital goods output grew 0.3 percent after a 3.1 percent fall. Likewise, durable consumer goods output increased 1.2 percent, reversing July's 1.3 percent decrease. The increase in non-durable consumer goods production remained at 0.5 percent.

Partially offsetting these gains, intermediate goods output slid 0.3 percent and energy production fell 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production deepened to 5.1 percent from 2.2 percent in July. This was worse than economists' forecast of 3.5 percent decrease.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen