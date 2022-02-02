|
02.02.2022 11:21:39
Eurozone Inflation Accelerates Further In January
(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation accelerated further in January on energy prices, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.
Inflation rose to a record 5.1 percent in January from 5.0 percent in December. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 4.4 percent.
Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent. Nonetheless, this was above economists' forecast of 1.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in January, while core consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent.
Among main components of inflation, energy prices posted the biggest annual growth of 28.6 percent.
Food, alcohol and tobacco prices advanced 3.6 percent and services cost grew 2.4 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices moved up 2.3 percent in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- Nach EZB-Entscheid: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX gibt zum Schluss kräftig nach -- Börse in Japan schließt deutlich schwächer - Feiertag in China
Das Handelsgeschehen stand am Donnerstag ganz im Zeichen der Ratssitzung der EZB. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Börse in Tokio gab am Donnerstag deutlich nach.