Eurozone Inflation Accelerates Further In January

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation accelerated further in January on energy prices, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Inflation rose to a record 5.1 percent in January from 5.0 percent in December. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent. Nonetheless, this was above economists' forecast of 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in January, while core consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent.

Among main components of inflation, energy prices posted the biggest annual growth of 28.6 percent.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices advanced 3.6 percent and services cost grew 2.4 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices moved up 2.3 percent in January.