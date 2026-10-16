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16.10.2026 11:13:10

Eurozone Inflation Confirmed At 3.2%; Highest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation rose to a three-year high in September due to the surge in energy prices, final data from Eurostat confirmed on Friday.

Inflation rose to 3.8 percent in September, marking the highest since September 2023, from 3.2 percent in August. The rate matched the flash estimate published on October 2.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation rose slightly to 2.5 percent, as estimated, from 2.4 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.6 percent, matching the initial estimate.

Among components of the HICP, energy prices showed the sharpest annual growth of 18.9 percent. The increase in food, alcohol and tobacco prices advanced to 1.3 percent from 1.1 percent.

Likewise, non-energy industrial goods prices gained 1.1 percent, following August's1.2 percent increase. Services inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in the previous month.

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