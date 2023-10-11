Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
11.10.2023 17:33:36
Eurozone Inflation Expectations Rise Further
(RTTNews) - Euro area consumers' inflation expectations for longer term edged up for the second month in a row in August and they continue to see the rate staying above the target of 2 percent in the next three years, results of a survey by the European Central Bank showed Wednesday.
Median expectations for inflation three years ahead edged up to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in July, the ECB Consumer Expectations Survey for August showed.
Inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent.
Consumers' income growth expectations for the next 12 months improved to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.
However, their spending growth expectations for the next 12 months eased to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.