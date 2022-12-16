Eurozone Inflation Moderates Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation slowed for the first time since the middle of 2021 but the rate was slightly above the preliminary estimate in November.

Inflation eased to 10.1 percent in November from 10.6 percent in October, final data from Eurostat revealed Friday.

However, inflation was slightly above the flash estimate of 10.0 percent. The annual rate slowed for the first time since June 2021.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 5.0 percent in November, in line with the flash estimate published on November 30.

The harmonized index of consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, as initially estimated in November.

The major reason for the overall slowdown in inflation was the decrease in energy price growth to 34.9 percent annually from 41.5 percent in October. Services cost climbed 4.2 percent versus a 4.3 percent rise in the prior month.

Meanwhile, cost of food, alcohol and tobacco gained at a faster pace of 13.6 percent after rising 13.1 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices growth held steady at 6.1 percent.

Final inflation data came a day after the European Central Bank slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes on Thursday.

The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, raised the key interest rates by 50 basis points. However, policymakers expect to raise rates further based on the substantial upward revision to the inflation outlook.