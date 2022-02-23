|
Eurozone Inflation Rises As Estimated
(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation rose to a record high in January, as initially estimated, driven by surging energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.
Inflation rose to a record 5.1 percent in January from 5.0 percent in December. The rate matched the flash estimate published on February 2.
Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 2.3 percent, as initially estimated, from 2.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in January, while core consumer prices dropped 0.9 percent.
Among components, energy prices showed the biggest annual increase of 28.8 percent. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew 3.5 percent and services cost gained 2.3 percent. Prices of non-energy industrial goods climbed 2.1 percent.
