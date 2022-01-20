Eurozone Inflation Rises As Estimated In December

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation accelerated, as estimated, to a record high in December, final data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year after a 4.9 percent increase in November. This was the highest inflation on record and matched the preliminary estimate released on January 7.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, held steady at 2.6 percent in December, as initially estimated.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in December.

In December, the highest contribution to the annual inflation came from energy, followed by services, non-energy industrial goods and food, alcohol and tobacco.