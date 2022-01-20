20.01.2022 11:21:56

Eurozone Inflation Rises As Estimated In December

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation accelerated, as estimated, to a record high in December, final data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year after a 4.9 percent increase in November. This was the highest inflation on record and matched the preliminary estimate released on January 7.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, held steady at 2.6 percent in December, as initially estimated.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in December.

In December, the highest contribution to the annual inflation came from energy, followed by services, non-energy industrial goods and food, alcohol and tobacco.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX unter Druck -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich im Minus ins Wochenende
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben klar nach. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fuhren am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls überwiegend Verluste ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen