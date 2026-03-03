|
03.03.2026 11:40:46
Eurozone Inflation Rises To 1.9%
(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation increased in February after slowing for two straight months, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 1.9 percent from a year ago. This followed January's 1.7 percent increase and December's 2.0 percent rise.
Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation climbed to 2.4 percent in February from 2.2 percent in January.
Services registered the highest annual growth of 3.4 percent. At the same time, food, alcohol & tobacco prices climbed 2.6 percent and non-energy industrial goods gained 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices dropped 3.2 percent.
