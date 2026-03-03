Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1489
 EUR
0,0020
0,17 %
EUR - GBP
03.03.2026 11:40:46

Eurozone Inflation Rises To 1.9%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation increased in February after slowing for two straight months, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 1.9 percent from a year ago. This followed January's 1.7 percent increase and December's 2.0 percent rise.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation climbed to 2.4 percent in February from 2.2 percent in January.

Services registered the highest annual growth of 3.4 percent. At the same time, food, alcohol & tobacco prices climbed 2.6 percent and non-energy industrial goods gained 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices dropped 3.2 percent.

17:52 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Krieg in Nahost: ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.
