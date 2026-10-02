Eurozone Inflation Rises To 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation accelerated more than expected in September on energy and food prices, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Friday.

Inflation rose to 3.8 percent in September from 3.2 percent in August. The rate was forecast to climb to 3.7 percent.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation rose marginally to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month.

Among components of harmonized index of consumer prices, energy prices showed the sharpest annual growth of 18.8 percent. The increase in food, alcohol and tobacco prices advanced to 1.4 percent from 1.1 percent.

Non-energy industrial goods prices gained 1.1 percent, following August's 1.2 percent increase. Services inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in the previous month.