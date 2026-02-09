Eurozone Investor Confidence Strongest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Eurozone investor confidence strengthened significantly in February, reaching a seven-month high, a survey conducted by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday.

The investor confidence index rose to 4.2 in February from -1.8 in January. This was the highest since July 2025 and also exceeded the forecast of -0.2. Moreover, this was the third consecutive rise in the index.

The think tank said the economic indices signaled a glimmer of hope for the Eurozone economy. The recession in the currency bloc is likely to be over and economic recovery scenario has emerged, Sentix added.

The current situation index advanced to -6.8 in February, the highest since April 2023, from -13.0 in January.

At the same time, the expectations index surged to a seven-month high of 15.8 from 10.0 a month ago.

Despite discussions about a gas shortage, the investors expressed considerable confidence in the German economy, Sentix noted. The investor confidence in Germany also hit a seven-month high in February.

The sentiment index stood at -6.9, up from -16.4 in January. Both current and expectations reached the highest since July 2025.

The current situation index posted -27.5 compared to -36.0 in the previous month. The expectations index climbed to 16.3 from 5.5 a month ago.