Eurozone Jobless Rate Remains Stable At Record Low

(RTTNews) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged at a record low in April, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The jobless rate came in at 6.8 percent in April, the same rate as seen in March, but down from 8.2 percent posted in April 2021. The rate matched economists' expectations. The number of unemployed decreased by 2.175 million from the last year to 11.18 million in April.

The EU unemployment rate also held steady in April, at 6.2 percent.

The jobless rate among youth aged below 25 was 13.9 percent in both the EU and the euro area, versus 14.0 percent in both areas in the previous month.