Eurozone Jobless Rate Steady At Record Low

(RTTNews) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged at a record low in December, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate came in at 6.4 percent in December, the same rate as seen in November and in line with expectations.

Compared with November, unemployment decreased by 17,000 in the euro area, staying at a record low level. From the last year, unemployment fell 369,000.

The jobless rate among young people aged below 25 fell slightly to 14.4 percent in December from 14.5 percent a month ago.