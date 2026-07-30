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30.07.2026 14:21:55
Eurozone Jobless Rate Unchanged At 6.3%
(RTTNews) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in June, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.
The jobless rate posted 6.3 percent in June, the same rate as seen in May and June 2025. Economists had forecast the rate to fall slightly to 6.2 percent. The number of people out of work increased by 71,000 from the previous month to 11.13 million. Compared to last year, unemployment increased by 43,000.
The youth unemployment rate dropped slightly to 14.8 percent from 14.9 percent in May. Data showed that the unemployment rate in the EU held steady at 6.0 percent in June. The youth unemployment rate was 15.5 percent, up from 15.4 percent in May.
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