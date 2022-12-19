Eurozone Labor Costs Rise At Slower Pace In Q3

(RTTNews) - Eurozone hourly labor costs increased at the slowest pace in three quarters in the September quarter, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.

Hourly labor cost eased to 2.9 percent annually from 3.8 percent in the second quarter. This was the slowest pace of increase in three quarters.

The two main components of labor costs namely wages and salaries and non-wage costs grew 2.1 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

Wage growth is expected to stay strong, Capital Economics' economist Jack Allen-Reynolds, said. In turn, this will contribute to core inflation remaining above 2 percent in 2023.

In November, core inflation remained unchanged at 5.0 percent. Although overall inflation slowed in November, the rate remained elevated at 10.1 percent.

Hourly labor cost in the EU27 increased 3.4 percent from the last year, following a 4.2 percent rise in the second quarter.

ING economists said the tight labor markets ahead of a recession cause employment to fall less than normal. "So, given that we expect a shallow recession in the eurozone, labor shortages are not going to disappear in all countries and sectors, and modest upward pressure on wages is set to stay."