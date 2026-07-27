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27.07.2026 11:22:10

Eurozone Loans To Private Sector Log Steady Growth

(RTTNews) - Loans to the euro area private sector registered a steady growth in June, data published by the European Central Bank showed Monday.

Adjusted loans to the private sector increased 3.9 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate of growth as seen in May.

Within overall credit, loans to households rose 3.0 percent and loans to non-financial corporations climbed 4.0 percent, both unchanged from the previous month.

Further, data showed that broad monetary aggregate M3 grew at a pace of 3.3 percent after rising 3.0 percent in May. M3 was forecast to grow 3.2 percent in June.

Meanwhile, growth in the narrow measure M1 slowed to 3.4 percent from 3.7 percent.

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