Eurozone M3 Growth Slows, Credit To Private Sector Rises At Faster Pace

(RTTNews) - Eurozone money supply grew at a slower pace in January and credit to private sector expanded at a faster rate, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

The broad monetary aggregate M3 growth decreased to 6.4 percent from 6.9 percent in December. This was also weaker than the expected rate of 6.7 percent. In three months to January, M3 growth averaged 6.9 percent.

The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, decreased to 9.0 percent in January from 9.8 percent in December.

Data showed that credit to the private sector increased 4.3 percent in January versus 4.0 percent rise in December. Similarly, adjusted loans to the private sector grew 4.6 percent, faster than the 4.2 percent increase in the prior month.

Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households came in at 4.3 percent in January, compared with 4.2 percent in December, and the growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations improved to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in December.