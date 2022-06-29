Eurozone M3 Growth Slows; Loans To Private Sector Improves

(RTTNews) - Eurozone money supply growth slowed in May, while loans to private sector posted a faster expansion, data published by the European Central Bank showed Wednesday.

The broad monetary aggregate M3 grew 5.6 percent annually in May, slower than the 6.1 percent rise in April. The growth rate was forecast to slow to 5.8 percent. The M3 growth averaged 6.0 percent in three months to May.

Data showed that credit to residents logged a slightly slower growth of 6.1 percent, following April's 6.2 percent increase. Likewise, credit to general government advanced 8.7 percent, following the 9.6 percent growth registered in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector increased to 5.0 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April.

The annual growth of adjusted loans to private sector improved to 5.7 percent from 5.3 percent. Loans to households rose at a steady pace of 4.6 percent, while growth of loans to non-financial corporations climbed to 5.8 percent from 5.2 percent.