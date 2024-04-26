Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
26.04.2024 12:49:55
Eurozone Private Sector Credit Growth Remains Weak
(RTTNews) - Eurozone private sector credit continued to increase in March but the pace of recovery remained weak, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday.
Claims on the private sector gained 0.8 percent on a yearly basis, which was slightly faster than the 0.7 percent increase in February.
The adjusted loans to the private sector also grew 0.8 percent following February's 0.7 percent increase.
Among the borrowing sectors, annual growth in adjusted loans to households eased to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent. By contrast, loans to non-financial corporations grew at a faster rate of 0.4 after a 0.3 percent rise.
Further, data showed that the broad monetary aggregate M3 advanced 0.9 percent in March, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in February. At the same time, the narrow measure, M1 posted an annual fall of 6.7 percent after a 7.8 percent decrease.
ING economist Bert Colijn said March data shows a subdued recovery in bank lending and money growth. With inflation expectations falling further, today's data is in line with a start to cautious rate cuts.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.