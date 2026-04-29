Eurozone Private Sector Credit Rises At Faster Pace

(RTTNews) - Eurozone private sector credit logged a faster growth in March, the European Central Bank said Wednesday.

Adjusted loans to the private sector increased 3.5 percent on a yearly basis in March, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in February.

Within the non-financial private sector, loans to households registered a steady growth of 3.0 percent. The annual growth of loans to businesses improved to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent. Data showed that claims on the private sector moved up 3.2 percent, following February's increase of 3.0 percent.

The broad monetary aggregate M3 expanded 3.2 percent, accelerating from 3.0 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, the M1 narrow measure of money supply, eased to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent.