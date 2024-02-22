Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
22.02.2024 10:13:13
Eurozone Private Sector Downturn Eases
(RTTNews) - Eurozone private sector shrank at the slowest pace in eight months in February, provisional survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.
The flash composite output index posted 48.9 in February, up from 47.9 in the previous month. Although the reading remained above the forecast of 48.5, the score still signals contraction in the private sector.
The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a seven-month high of 50.0 from 48.4 a month ago. The reading was seen at 48.8.
On the other hand, the manufacturing PMI fell to 46.1 from 46.6 a month ago. The expected score was 47.0.
"There is a glimmer of hope as the eurozone inches towards recover", Hamburg Commercial Bank Economist Norman Liebke said.
Nonetheless, the economist said the latest PMI figures are likely to disappoint the European Central Bank as output prices increased at a faster pace for the fourth month in a row.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notiert die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.