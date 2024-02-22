Eurozone Private Sector Downturn Eases

(RTTNews) - Eurozone private sector shrank at the slowest pace in eight months in February, provisional survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The flash composite output index posted 48.9 in February, up from 47.9 in the previous month. Although the reading remained above the forecast of 48.5, the score still signals contraction in the private sector.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a seven-month high of 50.0 from 48.4 a month ago. The reading was seen at 48.8.

On the other hand, the manufacturing PMI fell to 46.1 from 46.6 a month ago. The expected score was 47.0.

"There is a glimmer of hope as the eurozone inches towards recover", Hamburg Commercial Bank Economist Norman Liebke said.

Nonetheless, the economist said the latest PMI figures are likely to disappoint the European Central Bank as output prices increased at a faster pace for the fourth month in a row.