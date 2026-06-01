Eurozone Private Sector Loans Log Steady Growth

(RTTNews) - Loans to the euro area private sector registered a steady growth in April and the annual increase in money supply slowed to the lowest since mid-2024, the European Central Bank said Monday.

Adjusted loans to the private sector increased 3.5 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

Within this, growth in adjusted loans to households held steady at 3.0 percent. At the same time, loans to non-financial corporations grew at a faster pace of 3.4 percent following a 3.2 percent rise in March.

The broad monetary aggregate M3 posted an annual growth of 2.7 percent in April. This was the weakest increase since July 2024 and followed 3.2 percent rise seen in March. Similarly, the annual increase in the narrow measure M1 slowed to 3.8 percent from 4.7 percent in the prior month.