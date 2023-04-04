Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Eases To 13.2%, Lowest In 19 Months

(RTTNews) - Eurozone producer price inflation slowed further in February to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years amid a slowdown in energy costs, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index posted an annual increase of 13.2 percent annually in February after a 15.1 percent surge in January. Prices were forecast to gain 13.3 percent.

Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since July 2021, when prices had risen 12.4 percent.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation moderated to 10.2 percent from 11.1 percent.

Energy prices increased 17.4 percent annually, following January's 20.7 percent increase. Intermediate goods prices were up 9.3 percent, but weaker than the 11.2 percent rise a month ago.

The increase in capital goods prices was stable at 7.3 percent. Durable consumer goods gained 8.7 percent, after a 9.0 percent rise. Likewise, non-durable consumer goods prices grew 15.2 percent compared to 15.4 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.5 percent in February due to a 1.6 percent fall in energy prices, data showed. Economists had forecast prices to fall 0.3 percent after a 2.8 percent decline in January.