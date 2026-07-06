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06.07.2026 14:33:47

Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Slows

(RTTNews) - Eurozone producer prices rose at a slower pace in May largely due to the decline in energy prices, Eurostat reported Monday.

Producer prices grew 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, slower than the 0.7 percent increase in April.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed moderately to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Data showed that energy prices registered the biggest monthly fall of 1.0 percent. Prices of non-durable consumer goods dropped 0.1 percent.

All other components of producer prices increased from April. Intermediate goods prices climbed 1.4 percent and durable consumer goods prices gained 0.3 percent. Prices of capital goods moved up 0.2 percent.

Year-on-year, producer price inflation accelerated to 5.9 percent in May from 5.0 percent in April. Prices were expected to grow 5.7 percent.

In the EU27, producer prices climbed 0.2 percent from the prior month, pushing up the annual growth to 5.7 percent.

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