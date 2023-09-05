Eurozone Producer Prices Fall Most In 14 Years

(RTTNews) - Eurozone producer prices declined for the third straight month in July and at the fastest pace in fourteen years on a sharp reduction in energy prices, data released by Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index posted an annual decline of 7.6 percent in July, faster than the 3.4 percent decrease in June. That was in line with expectations.

Moreover, this was the steepest decline since July 2009, when prices had fallen 8.2 percent.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

The annual fall was driven by the 24.2 percent decrease in energy prices and the 4.0 percent drop in intermediate goods prices.

Meanwhile, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew by 7.6 percent annually in July, and those for capital goods gained by 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in July versus a 0.4 percent drop in June. The expected decline was 0.6 percent.