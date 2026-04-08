Eurozone Retail Sales Decline 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales declined in February due to a fall in food turnover, Eurostat reported Wednesday.

Retail sales dropped 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in February, in line with expectations, after remaining flat in January.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco decreased 0.5 percent, offsetting the 0.5 percent rise in the previous month. Non-food product turnover remained flat, while automotive fuel sales rebounded 0.7 percent.

Year-on-year, retail sales growth slowed to 1.7 percent in February from 2.1 percent in the prior month.

Retail sales in the EU27 also decreased 0.3 percent in February but increased 1.7 percent from the same period last year.

Among member states, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Lithuania, Poland and Slovenia. Meanwhile, the highest increases were seen in Malta, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Portugal.