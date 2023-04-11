11.04.2023 11:12:14

Eurozone Retail Sales Fall As Expected

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales declined as expected in February reflecting the weakness in food and non-food turnover, data from Eurostat revealed Tuesday.

Retail sales fell 0.8 percent on month, offsetting January's 0.8 percent increase. The pace of decline matched economists' expectations.

Food, drinks and tobacco sales dropped 0.6 percent and non-food product turnover eased 0.7 percent. And automotive fuel in specialized stores posted a monthly drop of 1.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail turnover declined at a faster pace of 3.0 percent, following a 1.8 percent fall in January. Sales were forecast to ease 3.5 percent.

