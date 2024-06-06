Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
06.06.2024 11:15:22
Eurozone Retail Sales Fall More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales fell more than expected in May, data from Eurostat revealed Thursday.
Retail sales posted a monthly fall of 0.5 percent in April, in contrast to the revised 0.7 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent drop.
Sales of food, drinks and tobacco eased 0.5 percent and that of non-food products edged down 0.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased 2.2 percent. On a yearly basis, retail sales remained flat after a 0.7 percent gain. Sales were forecast to grow 0.1 percent in April.
Retail sales in the EU27 fell 0.6 percent on month in April and dropped 0.1 percent from a year ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.