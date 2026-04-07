Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence At 1-Year Low

(RTTNews) - Eurozone investor confidence deteriorated to a one-year low in April as the war in Iran triggered fears of recession, a survey conducted by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Tuesday.

The investor confidence index plunged to -19.2 in April from -3.1 in March. The score was worse than economists' forecast of -7.5.

The sharp fall in expectations weighed heavily, pulling the overall index down to the lowest since April 2025. The expectations index posted -15.5 compared to +3.5 in the previous month. The current situation index also declined in April, to -22.8 from -9.5.

Sentix attributed the slump in investor confidence to the outbreak of the Iran war, which triggered fears of recession. The initial shock was seen in the March survey, and a more severe crash followed four weeks later.

The fall in sentiment was similar in magnitude to the decline observed a year ago when the U.S. imposed massive punitive tariffs, the think tank noted.

The fall in investor sentiment was directly linked to the persistently high crude oil prices and the supply bottlenecks in the Strait of Hormuz resulting from the war with Iran.

High energy prices also raised fears of a sharp rise in inflation rates, with the Sentix 'inflation' barometer falling to -49.5 from -35, signalling a new surge in inflation.

The survey showed that the German economy was severely hit. The overall economic sentiment index declined to -27.7 in April from -12.1 in March. The score was the lowest since April 2025.

At - 38.0 points, the current situation index reached recessionary territory. The expectations index fell to -16.8 in April from 1.8 a month ago.