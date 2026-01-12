Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Strongest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Eurozone investor confidence improved to a six-month high in January, a survey conducted by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.

The Sentix investor confidence rose more-than-expected to -1.8 in January from -6.2 in December. The score was forecast to rise moderately to -5.1.

The improvement was driven by the expectations index, which rose to 10.0 from 4.8. Meanwhile, the assessment of the current situation remained subdued at -13.0. Nonetheless, the indicator showed an upward trend, the think tank noted.

"Overall, the recovery process remains subdued and does not yet show much momentum," Sentix said. "Therefore, despite this improvement in sentiment, the all-clear cannot yet be given for the economy in the eurozone," the think tank added.

"In Germany, there is a small silver lining on the horizon at the start of the year," Sentix said. The investor sentiment index posted -16.4, better than -22.7 in December. Moreover, this was the highest level since August 2025.

The expectations indicator advanced to 5.5 from -1.3 in the previous month. Although this is a classic "turnaround signal", the current situation values remained strongly recessive.

The current situation index registered -36.0 compared to -41.8 in the prior month. "It therefore remains to be seen whether the investment blockade will be lifted and Germany will regain its footing in 2026," Sentix said.