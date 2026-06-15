Eurozone Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade balance shifted to a deficit in April due to the surge in imports, according to official data released Monday.

The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 1.0 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 4.9 billion in March. In the same period last year, the trade surplus totaled EUR 8.7 billion. The decline was primarily driven by an increase of the energy deficit and by a reduced surplus in the machinery and vehicles product group, Eurostat reported. Exports of goods rebounded 5.0 percent in April, in contrast to the 5.1 percent fall in March. At the same time, growth in imports accelerated to 9.3 percent from 5.9 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, exports gained by seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent and imports climbed 2.9 percent. As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 1.3 billion from EUR 0.6 billion in March.

During January to April, the trade surplus totalled EUR 12.9 billion, which was down sharply from EUR 63.7 billion in the same period of 2025 as exports dropped 3.6 percent, while imports rose 1.5 percent.

The European Union balance showed a EUR 7.1 billion deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in April, compared with a surplus of EUR 2.3 billion a month ago.