Eurozone Trade Balance Swings To Surplus For First Time In 17 Months

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade balance registered a surplus for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years in February as exports grew more rapidly than imports, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance turned to a surplus of EUR 4.6 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 9.4 billion in the previous year.

Exports climbed 7.6 percent year-over-year in February, and imports grew at a comparatively slower rate of 1.1 percent.

The seasonally adjusted trade deficit narrowed sharply to EUR 0.1 billion in February from EUR 11.6 billion in January.

The trade balance also remained negative for the eighteenth consecutive month in February, and the latest one was the smallest shortfall in the current sequence.

Exports logged a monthly increase of 1.2 percent, while imports declined by 3.4 percent.

During the January to February period, the trade deficit was EUR 27.0 billion versus a surplus of EUR 39.7 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the EU 27, the trade balance logged a surplus of EUR 4.8 billion compared with a deficit of EUR 16.5 billion a year ago. Moreover, this was the first surplus since July 2021. Exports gained 8.0 percent, while imports slid by 2.8 percent.