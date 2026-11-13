Eurozone Trade Deficit Narrows

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade gap narrowed in September from the last month, data from Eurostat showed Friday.

The trade deficit declined to EUR 10.3 billion in September from EUR 16.6 billion in August. However, the trade balance was in EUR 13.5 billion surplus in the same period last year.

Exports of goods increased at a pace of 6.0 percent, which was slower than the 9.6 percent annual rise in August. At the same time, imports registered a double-digit growth of 16.1 percent after rising 16.3 percent in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 2.0 percent from last month and imports gained 2.3 percent. As a result, the trade deficit widened to EUR 8.7 billion from 7.8 billion in August.

In January to September, the euro area recorded a deficit of EUR 36.5 billion compared with a surplus of EUR 102.2 billion in January-September 2025.

Exports of goods 2.4 percent from the previous year and imports rose 9.2 percent.