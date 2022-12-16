Eurozone Trade Deficit Narrows Amid Softer Fall In Exports

(RTTNews) - Euro area trade gap widened in October amid a faster fall in imports than exports, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted trade deficit dropped to EUR 28.3 billion in October from EUR 36.4 billion in September.

The trade balance also remained negative for the thirteenth successive month in October.

Both exports and imports fell by 0.4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, in October from a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 26.5 billion in October compared to a surplus of EUR 0.6 billion in the previous year.

Exports logged a double-digit annual growth of 18.0 percent in October. At the same time, imports grew at a much faster pace of 30.7 percent.

During the January to October period, the trade deficit was EUR 291.8 billion versus a surplus of EUR 129.3 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.