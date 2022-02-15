15.02.2022 12:35:13

Eurozone Trade Gap Widens Sharply On Higher Imports

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade deficit widened in December as exports declined amid a rise in imports, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

The trade shortfall rose sharply to EUR 9.7 billion in December from EUR 1.8 billion in November. The balance posted deficit for the second consecutive month.

Month-on-month, exports decreased 0.6 percent, while imports grew 3.1 percent in December.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 4.6 billion compared to surplus of EUR 28.3 billion in the same period of last year.

Compared to last year, exports advanced 14.1 percent. At the same time, imports surged 36.7 percent in December, mainly driven by an increase in energy imports.

