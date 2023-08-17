Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Eurozone Trade Surplus Grows Sharply In June
(RTTNews) - The eurozone trade surplus grew markedly at the end of the second quarter as imports fell faster than exports, Eurostat reported Thursday.
The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 12.5 billion in June from EUR 0.2 billion in May.
Exports posted a monthly decline of 0.5 percent, while imports decreased by 5.6 percent in May.
On a yearly basis, exports of goods climbed 0.3 percent. At the same time, imports plunged 17.7 percent. Consequently, the trade balance swung to a surplus of EUR 23.0 billion from a deficit of EUR 27.1 billion. The expected surplus was EUR 18.3 billion.
During the first half of this year, euro area exports advanced 3.2 percent from the last year, while imports slid 7.3 percent.
As a result, the trade balance resulted in a surplus of EUR 5.3 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 151.8 billion in the same period last year.
