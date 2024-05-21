Eurozone Trade Surplus Increases In March

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade surplus increased in March as the decline in imports exceeded the pace of fall in exports, data from Eurostat revealed on Tuesday.

Shipment of goods decreased 9.2 percent from a year ago. Imports logged a sharper fall of 12.0 percent in March. The trade balance resulted in a surplus of EUR 24.1 billion in March compared with EUR 19.1 billion surplus in the previous year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports posted a monthly growth of 0.1 percent, while imports dropped 0.1 percent.

Consequently, the trade surplus increased to EUR 17.3 billion from EUR 16.7 billion in February.

At the same time, EU exports and imports gained 0.1 percent each in March. As a result, the trade surplus remained unchanged at EUR 14.1 billion.

In the first quarter, euro area exports advanced 0.5 percent. By contrast, imports fell 2.4 percent from the previous quarter.