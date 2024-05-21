Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
21.05.2024 12:38:13
Eurozone Trade Surplus Increases In March
(RTTNews) - The euro area trade surplus increased in March as the decline in imports exceeded the pace of fall in exports, data from Eurostat revealed on Tuesday.
Shipment of goods decreased 9.2 percent from a year ago. Imports logged a sharper fall of 12.0 percent in March. The trade balance resulted in a surplus of EUR 24.1 billion in March compared with EUR 19.1 billion surplus in the previous year.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports posted a monthly growth of 0.1 percent, while imports dropped 0.1 percent.
Consequently, the trade surplus increased to EUR 17.3 billion from EUR 16.7 billion in February.
At the same time, EU exports and imports gained 0.1 percent each in March. As a result, the trade surplus remained unchanged at EUR 14.1 billion.
In the first quarter, euro area exports advanced 0.5 percent. By contrast, imports fell 2.4 percent from the previous quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: Wall Street geht mit minimalen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten am Dienstag die Füße still. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.