Eurozone Unemployment Rate Remains Stable In June

(RTTNews) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged at a record low in June, data released by Eurostat showed on Monday.

The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent in June, the same rate as seen in May and in line with expectations.

The number of people out of work decreased 1.957 million from the last year to 10.925 million.

In June, 2.073 million young persons below 25 were unemployed. The youth jobless rate was 13.6 percent, down from 13.2 percent in May.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.0 percent in June, also stable compared with May. At the same time, the youth unemployment rate rose to 13.6 percent from 13.3 percent.