01.08.2023 11:13:33

Eurozone Unemployment Rate Unchanged At 6.4%

(RTTNews) - The euro area unemployment remained unchanged at a record low in June, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

The jobless rate came in at 6.4 percent in June, the same as in May and April. The rate for May was revised down from 6.5 percent.

Economists had forecast the rate to remain at 6.5 percent in June.

The number of unemployed decreased 62,000 from May to 10.814 million in June. Compared with the same period last year, unemployment was down 441,000.

At the same time, the youth unemployment dropped to 13.8 percent from 14.0 percent in May.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen