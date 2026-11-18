(RTTNews) - While the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates following its October meeting, the minutes of the meeting, released on Wednesday, revealed that the central bank is likely to resume raising rates in the near future.

The Fed minutes said "almost all participants" judged that further action to raise rates would likely be appropriate in order to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2 percent objective.

"A couple of participants noted that an increase of more than 25 basis points could warrant consideration at the next meeting if incoming inflation data were unfavorable," the Fed said.

The central bank also said a few participants observed that inflation could prove more persistent than anticipated, necessitating a shift to a more restrictive policy stance.

Following the October meeting, the Fed announced its widely expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.75 to 4 percent.

The decision to leave rates unchanged was not unanimous, however, as Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack preferred raising rates by another quarter point following the 25-basis point increase in September.

Nonetheless, most participants expressed support for leaving rates unchanged, with many pointing to the benefits in accumulating additional information.

"These participants cited the need to assess the durability of AI-related investment demand, the evolution of financing conditions, the transmission of the September rate increase to the economy, or geopolitical development," the Fed said.

The Fed said a couple of participants noted that a gradual approach to policy firming would give businesses and households time to adjust to higher interest rates.

The central bank noted a few participates who supported leaving rates unchanged viewed the decision as a "close call."

Meanwhile, the Fed said the participants that favored raising rates by a quarter point emphasized that inflation had remained too high and that they saw few signs of it abating.

"They judged that the current policy stance was not sufficiently restrictive, and a few of them warned that further delay risked allowing high inflation to become entrenched or necessitating a larger and more disruptive tightening later," the Fed added.

The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 8-9, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 94.7 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.