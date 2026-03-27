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27.03.2026 10:02:48

Finland Consumer Confidence Lowest Since April 2024; Business Morale Weakens Slightly

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Finland showed a more pessimistic attitude in March amid concerns about inflation and unemployment, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment weakened slightly and remained below the long-term average.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -11.5 in March from -10.5 in February. Moreover, this was the weakest score since April 2024, when it was -12.6.

Consumers' expectations regarding their own and Finland's economy in 12 months' time were very poor in March. They also considered the time was very unfavorable for buying durable goods, and their spending intentions also remained low.

Households' views concerning the development of the general unemployment situation in Finland weakened in March and were fairly gloomy. They expect consumer prices to go up by 4.1 percent over the next year.

The manufacturing confidence indicator dropped to -1.0 in March from +3.0 in February.

Production expectations remain fairly positive, though somewhat more cautious than in February. Meanwhile, order book balance remained below average.

The morale for the construction sector improved in March, while the confidence indicators for the services and construction decreased.

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