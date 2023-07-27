Finland Consumer Confidence Remains Weak; Business Morale Falls Further

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer confidence stayed unchanged for the second straight month and was negative in July, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday. Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment continued its falling trend at the start of the third quarter. The consumer confidence index came in at -8.8 in July, the same as in the previous two months. Further, the latest score was also well below the long-term average of -2.2, the agency said. The data was collected from 1,025 people between July 1 and 18.

Consumers' expectations concerning their own and Finland's economies over the next year were still subdued in July. Expectations remained almost unchanged for a month but clearly improved from a year ago.

Purchasing intentions were generally very low, as households still regarded the time as very unfavorable for buying durable goods.

The survey showed that inflation expectations in one year's time were nearly unchanged and high in July.

The industrial confidence index worsened to a 37-month low of -20 in July from -17 in June, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said. Production is expected to decrease in the coming months, and order backlogs have continued to fall. The construction confidence indicator weakened to -34 in July from -26 in the prior month. In retail trade, morale declined to -15, while the confidence indicator for the construction sector was 0 in July.