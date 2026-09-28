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28.09.2026 10:52:13

Finland Consumer Confidence Weakens; Business Morale Eases To 4-month Low

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Finland remained more pessimistic in September, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment stayed less positive.

The consumer confidence index stood at -4.9 in September, down from -3.0 in the previous month.

The survey was conducted among 1,157 persons between September 1 and 17.

Consumers' expectations regarding their own economy over the next twelve months were subdued and estimates of its present state very weak, the survey said.

Households viewed the timing as very unfavorable for purchasing durable goods, and spending intentions also diminished compared to August. The survey indicated that households' concerns about unemployment continued to remain elevated.  

The business confidence index in the manufacturing sector dropped to a 4-month low of 3.0 in September from 5.0 in August. Nonetheless, the index remained above its long-term average of 0.

Production expectations for the coming months remain positive, with output volumes forecast to expand towards the end of the year. Manufacturing confidence in Finland is cleary above the EU average.

Confidence in the construction sector strengthened in September, while the positive sentiment of the retail and services sector eased compared to the prior month.

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