Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1460
 EUR
-0,0008
-0,07 %
EUR - GBP
29.12.2025 12:19:58

Finland Consumer Confidence Weakens; Business Morale Improves

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Finland showed a more pessimistic attitude at the end of the year, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment strengthened and returned to its long-term average level.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -7.3 in December from -6.5 in November. Moreover, the score is well below the long-term average of -2.8.

The data was collected from 1,213 people between December 1 and 16.

During December, consumers' views concerning their own economy at present improved both compared to November and one year ago but were still fairly weak, the survey said.

The outlook regarding Finland's economy over the next twelve months remained unchanged and subdued.

The survey showed that the time was very unfavorable for purchasing durable goods and raising a loan, and unemployment concerns remained very high.

The industrial confidence index rose and returned to its long-term average of 0 in December from -6.0 in November, the Federation of Finnish Industries said.

Production expectations have improved in December, and output is expected to increase in the coming months.

Meanwhile, business confidence weakened in the construction, retail, and service sectors.

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich ebenso nur marginal. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
