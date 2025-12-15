Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1390
 EUR
-0,0005
-0,05 %
15.12.2025 13:21:14

Finland Consumer Prices Fall 0.1% In November

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer prices decreased slightly for the second consecutive month in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index dropped 0.1 percent year-over-year in November, following a 0.2 percent decrease in October, which was the first deflation since July 2020.

The rise in consumer prices from one year ago was curbed most by the reductions in average interest rate on housing loans, interest on consumer credit and real estate, the agency said.

Housing and utility costs fell 2.35 percent annually in November, and clothing prices were 0.63 percent less expensive. Data showed that inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose somewhat to 1.65 percent from 1.59 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent, following a 0.2 percent fall in October.

The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a faster rate of 2.2 percent annually in November versus a 2.1 percent increase a month ago.

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX deutlich stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert kräftig im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderate Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
