Finland Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% In December

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer prices increased slightly in December after falling in the previous two months, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in November.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 2.0 percent from 1.65 percent. The decline in housing and utility costs eased to 1.96 percent from 2.99 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges were 0.5 percent less expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent, following a 0.2 percent fall in November.

The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a faster rate of 1.7 percent annually in December versus a 1.5 percent increase a month ago.

During the year 2025, the average annual inflation rate was 0.3 percent, the agency said.