Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1586
 EUR
-0,0004
-0,04 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
13.03.2026 07:40:35

Finland Consumer Prices Rise 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer prices increased in February after a slight decline in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in January. Further, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2025, when prices increased 0.7 percent.

The rebound in February was mainly driven by a 9.5 percent surge in utility costs. Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased somewhat to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent. Clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.1 percent, and transport charges remained flat.

Monthly, consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in January.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 1.8 percent annually in February versus a 1.0 percent rise in January. Moreover, this was the highest inflation in five months.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX kaum bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Freitag kaum vom Fleck bewegen. An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen